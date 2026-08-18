Filmmaker and composer Khymsar has revealed that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lent his voice to his upcoming film Four Rivers Six Ranges and did not charge a fee for his involvement. Khymsar said the two have shared a close creative association for nearly eight years, since they first met on the sets of Sacred Games.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lends voice to Four Rivers Six Ranges for free, says filmmaker Khymsar

Khymsar said, “Anurag Kashyap introduced me to Nawazuddin nearly eight years ago on the sets of Sacred Games and since then Nawaz and I have become close friends and creative collaborators.”

Speaking about Siddiqui’s involvement in Four Rivers Six Ranges, Khymsar said, “Given our friendship and our upcoming collaboration, Nawaz graciously agreed to lend his voice to Four Rivers Six Ranges. His involvement adds a very special dimension to the film, and I’m truly grateful to him for being a part of it.”

According to Khymsar, Siddiqui did not charge a fee for his involvement in the project, a decision he said reflected the actor’s thoughtfulness and sincerity toward the endeavour, going beyond conventional professional considerations to support a creative endeavour he believed in.

Khymsar and Siddiqui are also developing Karma: Running to Stand Still, a script that will feature the actor in an unfamiliar role, giving Siddiqui another opportunity to explore unfamiliar territory in his performance style.

Khymsar is a self-taught filmmaker and composer, born in India as a Tibetan in exile. His association with Siddiqui spans Four Rivers Six Ranges and the upcoming Karma: Running to Stand Still, both developed through their long-standing friendship and creative partnership.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, “I will always be grateful for the immense love” as daughter Shora Siddiqui wins praise for Naqaab

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