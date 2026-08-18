Filmmaker Priyadarshan is returning with Haiwaan, a thriller that brings together Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in an intense cat-and-mouse story. The film marks Priyadarshan’s eighth collaboration with Akshay Kumar and his first project with Saif Ali Khan. As the director works on the trailer and reviews the film’s rushes, he has spoken about the experience of working with both actors and their contrasting characters.

Priyadarshan talks about Haiwaan, says Saif Ali Khan impressed him as a ‘blind man,’ calls Akshay Kumar a ‘psycho’

Saif Ali Khan plays a blind man in the film, a role that Priyadarshan says required no formal training. The filmmaker revealed that he gave Saif a simple instruction to understand the character’s condition. “No training, nothing,” Priyadarshan said, explaining that when Saif asked how he should approach the role, he told him that he would explain it on the first day of shooting.

“When he came to me, I told him to open his eyes, and without blinking, to think that he cannot see. Saif told me that he had never heard such a simple explanation before,” the director recalled.

Priyadarshan also described Saif as an actor who is constantly curious and asks questions while working. Comparing him to his granddaughter, he said, “Like my granddaughter, Saif has questions every moment.” He further praised the actor’s transparent approach to his work and said that once an actor trusts a director’s vision, the collaboration becomes easier.

The filmmaker is also exploring a different side of Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan. Unlike their earlier collaborations, many of which were comedies, the upcoming thriller features Kumar as a ruthless antagonist. Priyadarshan clarified that the character is not morally ambiguous but is a dangerous psychopath.

“Akshay’s character is not grey; he is a psycho in Haiwaan,” Priyadarshan said. He added that their long-standing professional relationship has created a strong level of trust, allowing Akshay to perform without repeatedly questioning his direction.

With Saif portraying a blind man and Akshay stepping into a dark role, Haiwaan marks a different cinematic collaboration for Priyadarshan and Kumar while introducing the filmmaker’s approach to Saif’s performance.

Also Read : Priyadarshan reveals his experience of working with Saif Ali Khan on Haiwaan, calls him, “Too committed”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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