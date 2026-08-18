Para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, a medalist in the men’s heavyweight category at the Commonwealth Games, said Salman Khan’s physique in Dabangg inspired him to take up bodybuilding. Kumar shared his story during a recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg physique inspired Commonwealth medalist Jhandu Kumar to take up bodybuilding

Kumar said he contracted polio at the age of five but did not let the condition define his life. He credited Khan’s film, released in 2010, with playing a pivotal role in shaping the course of his fitness journey.

Kumar said, “Sir, Salman Khan’s film Dabangg was released around 2010. In the climax scene of that film, when Salman Khan’s shirt tears and his physique is revealed, I felt a different kind of enthusiasm. I felt like I wanted to build a body like that, with biceps, triceps, and a chest. That’s when my gym routine began.”

Kumar’s account adds to a growing list of instances in which Khan’s on-screen presence has motivated fans to take up fitness. Khan regularly shares glimpses of his workout sessions on social media, along with updates on his physique, and continues to be cited by fans and athletes as a source of motivation.

Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, released in 2010 and starred Khan alongside Sonakshi Sinha, who made her acting debut with the film. Kumar’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati saw him speak in detail about his journey, from contracting polio as a child to going on to compete and win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

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