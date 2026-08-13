Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, “I will always be grateful for the immense love” as daughter Shora Siddiqui wins praise for Naqaab

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s theatrical production Naqaab has received a strong response from audiences during its US tour, with the journey becoming particularly memorable for the actor and his daughter, Shora Siddiqui. While Nawazuddin continued to draw attention for his stage performance, Shora’s debut in theatre emerged as one of the highlights of the tour.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, “I will always be grateful for the immense love” as daughter Shora Siddiqui wins praise for Naqaab

Audiences across the different shows were quick to appreciate Shora’s performance. One audience member called her the “steal of the show”, while another praised her by saying, “Daughter is just wonderful.” Her first stage performance continued to receive appreciation, with a viewer saying, “Shora did a really good job.” Another audience member described the debut as, “Her debut performance was incredible and shora was amazing.”

The praise remained consistent throughout the US tour. One viewer said, “she did an excellent job,” while another expressed a desire to see more of her, saying, “We wanted to see more, more, more.” Shora’s debut also evoked a sense of pride among the audience, with one viewer stating, “We are so proud of her.” Another summed up the experience with the words, “Amazing performance.”

The response to Shora added a special dimension to Naqaab, allowing audiences to witness the father-daughter duo sharing the stage. For Shora, the tour marked her first major step into theatre, while for Nawazuddin, the experience became a memorable chapter in his journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Looking back on the tour, Nawazuddin shared a note on Instagram, saying, “It has been an amazing experience; I learned and discovered so much during this journey. I will always be grateful for the immense love from the people and for making our show a hit. A huge thank you to everyone associated with our team!”

With Nawazuddin’s stage performance and Shora’s well-received debut, Naqaab became a memorable father-daughter theatre experience for audiences in the US. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Thamma 2, Tumbbad 2, House M.D, Blind Babu, and Section 108.

Also Read : 14 years of Gangs Of Wasseypur 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Faisal Khan, “I had seen people with Faisal’s attitude in my own village”



BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.