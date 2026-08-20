2026 has been a defining year for Mona, with the actor taking on six different characters.

Mona Singh is one of the most talented performers in the Indian entertainment space, effortlessly moving between comedy, drama, and emotionally layered characters. But do you know that she never underwent professional training in acting?

Mona Singh on never undergoing professional acting training, “Television is that kind of ground that teaches you everything”

Interestingly, Mona’s journey into acting began with her active participation in school and college, where she explored different forms of performance. Recalling her early years and how television became her learning ground, Mona Singh shared, “When I was in school and college, I used to participate in skits and school acts. I would write and direct them, and I used to dance a lot as well. I was actively involved in most of the dramas in school, but I never had any professional training. I think television is that kind of ground that teaches you everything—it teaches you about lighting, your marks, continuity, and so much more. I’m a quick learner. So, while it wasn’t easy for me, I was willing to learn and be open to every kind of experience during Jassi.”

It was this willingness to learn, adapt and, embrace every experience that helped Mona carve her own path as a performer. From Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin to an impressive range of roles across television, streaming and films, she has consistently demonstrated an instinctive understanding of her characters, backed by the ability to constantly evolve as an actor.

What makes her journey even more remarkable is that her craft has been built through experience, observation and an openness to learn.

2026 has been another defining year for Mona, with the actor taking on six different characters, each distinct in personality, world and emotional landscape.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh on 3 years of Made In Heaven Season 2, “I loved playing Bulbul Jauhari, she is very complex and challenging”

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