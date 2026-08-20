Director Rajkumar Santoshi is set to host a special screening of Batwara 1947 for prominent spiritual leaders representing diverse faiths, in an effort to underline the film’s central message of harmony and unity. The screening comes at a significant juncture for the film, which has been positioned as a story that explores the importance of communal harmony and the need for people to come together despite differences. Following the special screening, the makers will also hold a joint press conference with the spiritual leaders to collectively share a message of unity.

EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 director Rajkumar Santoshi to host special screening for spiritual leaders; says, “This film does not divide people-it unites them”

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Santoshi explained the thought behind the initiative and stressed that the film’s message is one of bringing people together rather than creating divisions. “My film, Batwara 1947, is fundamentally about harmony. I firmly believe that bringing together spiritual leaders from diverse backgrounds is the best way to amplify this message within our community. This film does not divide people—it unites them—and my hope is that audiences will come together to watch it with that same spirit. To honor this vision, we are hosting a special screening for esteemed spiritual leaders representing various faiths, namely - Mufti Manzur Ziyaee (Chief Mufti of Mumbai and chairman of Islamic Council of India), Maharishi Bhrigu Pithadhishwar, Yoga Manishi Acharya Shri Vivek Muni Ji Maharaj, Father Norbert Herman, SVD, Paramjeet Singh Chandhok Ji (Chief Advisor, DSGC), Allama Bunai Hasani (National Secretary General, All India Ulama Board), and Maulana Naushad Ahmad Siddiqui (President, Imamul Hind Foundation). Following the screening, we will hold a joint press conference with them to share our collective message of unity.”

The presence of representatives from different faiths at the screening is intended to reinforce the film's larger theme. Rather than limiting the conversation around Batwara 1947 to cinema, Santoshi and the makers are looking to use the platform to initiate a broader dialogue around harmony and coexistence.

The joint press conference following the screening is expected to further amplify that message, with the participating spiritual leaders coming together to speak about the importance of unity.

For Santoshi, the initiative is also an extension of what he believes Batwara 1947 stands for. By bringing together voices from different religious communities under one roof, the filmmaker hopes the film can become a catalyst for a larger conversation about harmony, while encouraging audiences to approach the film in the same spirit.

Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol in the lead and revolves around a period marked by one of the most defining and turbulent chapters in the subcontinent's history. With this special screening, Santoshi is now taking the film's message beyond the conventional theatrical conversation and placing harmony and unity at the centre of its outreach.

Also Read: Rajkumar Santoshi to hold special screening of Batwara 1947 for spiritual leaders from diverse faiths

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