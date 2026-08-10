EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh on 3 years of Made In Heaven Season 2, “I loved playing Bulbul Jauhari, she is very complex and challenging”

As Made in Heaven Season 2 completes three years, Mona Singh’s portrayal of Bulbul Jauhari continues to remain one of the most memorable performances from the series. With her sharp presence, emotional depth and effortless command over the character, Mona brought a distinct personality to Bulbul, turning her into a character that stayed with audiences long after the season ended.

EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh on 3 years of Made In Heaven Season 2, “I loved playing Bulbul Jauhari, she is very complex and challenging”

What made Bulbul particularly compelling was the many layers that existed beneath her confident and straightforward exterior. She was gutsy, unapologetic and fiercely independent, while also carrying her own scars with dignity.

Speaking about what drew her towards the role, Mona Singh shared exclusively, “When I first read the script of Made in Heaven 2, I was completely blown away. I was like, ‘This is such a solid character with so many layers.’ Then, of course, everybody gets to know the value she adds to the team. She is so gutsy and straightforward. She carries her own scars with absolute dignity.”

For Mona, Bulbul was a role that demanded her to explore multiple shades and approach the character with both strength and vulnerability. Reflecting on the experience, she added, “I absolutely loved playing Bulbul. She is very complex and very, very challenging, and the character is so well-written.”

Three years later, Bulbul Jauhari continues to be remembered as one of Mona Singh’s most nuanced performances. The character allowed her to showcase a side of her craft that was layered, restrained and deeply authentic, further reaffirming her versatility as an actor. From the first reading of the script to her final portrayal, Bulbul became a role that gave Mona the opportunity to create a character with strength, vulnerability and unmistakable individuality.

Also Read: Mona Singh on choosing diverse roles; says, “I kept waiting for the right script”

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