After making her mark as an actor, Shazahn Padamsee has ventured into music with her debut original single, ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’. The song is now available, marking a new phase in her creative journey.

Shazahn Padamsee makes singing debut with ‘Raatan Kaaliyan;’ song out now

Known for her work on screen, Shazahn is exploring another side of her artistry by stepping behind the microphone. With ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’, she brings a personal perspective to music and introduces listeners to a different side of her creative expression.

For Shazahn, ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ goes beyond being a debut single. The song traces an emotional journey through love, moving from the need for reassurance and emotional dependence towards a deeper and more secure understanding of relationships. It explores the idea that love is not about filling an emotional void, but about finding a connection that allows a person to feel safe and free to be themselves.

Speaking about her musical debut, Shazahn Padamsee said, “Music has always been a very personal form of expression for me, so making ‘‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ feels incredibly special. The song comes from a very honest place and reflects how my understanding of love has evolved. Until now, I’ve largely been part of other people’s stories. ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ is different - it is my story, told from the heart. For the first time, I’m not just the voice or performer, but the scriptwriter of my own journey, putting my life, experiences and honest reflections into music.”

With ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’, Shazahn begins a new creative chapter, combining her experience as a performer with her interest in music through a song rooted in personal experiences and emotions.

Also Read : Shazahn Padamsee turns singer with her first single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’: “Somewhere deep inside, I felt a strong calling towards music”

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