Amul India has paid tribute to Netflix’s recently released military series Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War with one of its signature topical artworks. The creative features illustrated versions of Indian Air Force personnel against a backdrop of mountains and fighter aircraft, with the words “Operation Peela Butter” used as a playful reference to the series.

Amul pays tribute to Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar with witty ‘Operation Peela Butter’ artwork

The artwork also features the Amul branding alongside the title of the campaign, continuing the dairy brand's long-running practice of using topical advertisements to respond to major events and popular cultural moments.

Operation Safed Sagar premiered on Netflix on August 7, 2026. The series is inspired by the Indian Air Force's role in the 1999 Kargil War and focuses on the Golden Arrows Squadron, which took part in the high-altitude aerial operation. Netflix describes the series as being rooted in real events and centred on an important but relatively lesser-known chapter of the conflict.

The six-part series revisits the summer of 1999, when the Kargil War intensified after Pakistani forces occupied strategic positions across difficult mountainous terrain. As the Indian Army faced the challenge of reclaiming the positions, the Indian Air Force was called upon to provide aerial support.

This led to Operation Safed Sagar, a high-altitude mission that became a significant part of India's military response during the Kargil conflict. The series particularly follows the Golden Arrows Squadron and the air warriors who were involved in the operation.

Directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. The series is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under Matchbox Shots LLP, along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films.

The ensemble cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

Also Read: Siddharth says he was “chosen by the universe” to play Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Operation Safed Sagar

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