Confidence can often transform an outfit into a memorable fashion statement, and Pooja Hegde knows how to carry her ensembles with ease. While the actress has often impressed in Western outfits, she has also made her mark in ethnic fashion with a series of striking traditional looks. Here are six times Pooja Hegde stood out in ethnic wear:

From Golden Lehengas to Silver Sarees: 6 times Pooja Hegde turned heads in traditional wear

Golden Lehenga:

Pooja Hegde opted for a subtle yet radiant cream-and-gold lehenga featuring detailed mirror work on the blouse and sequin embellishments on the skirt. Keeping the outfit elegant, the Jana Nayagan star completed the look with beaded jewellery and messy pleats.

s View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pastel Saree:

The actress chose a pastel green saree with a broad golden border, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She added a traditional touch with temple jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek bun decorated with fresh gajras.

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Brimming Yellow:

Pooja Hegde brought a bright touch to ethnic fashion in a yellow saree adorned with intricate floral motifs, golden detailing and curved patterns. She paired the vibrant ensemble with oxidised jewellery and styled her hair in loose, luscious waves.

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Bright Green:

The actress looked vibrant in a bright green saree featuring an embellished border and a detailed blouse with a sweetheart neckline. She kept the styling understated with drop earrings and chunky rings, while her hair was styled in smooth waves.

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Half Saree:

Giving the traditional saree a contemporary twist, Pooja Hegde wore a green-and-pink half saree featuring golden embellishments and a zari border. She accessorised the look with a choker set and completed it with a neat bun decorated with pink roses.

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Dripping in Moonlight:

Pooja Hegde embraced an ethereal look in a silver tissue saree paired with a strappy, embellished blouse. She added statement studs to the ensemble and styled her hair in loose waves, giving the overall look a contemporary finish.

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Also Read : Pooja Hegde celebrates Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical release Jana Nayagan with emotional post: “Release day is here and for ONE LAST TIME, one last dance”

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