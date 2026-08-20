Kiara Advani is entering a new phase with Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, and her latest behind-the-scenes glimpse offers a look at the unusual and visually striking world of her character, Nadia. Sharing a BTS picture from the film, the actor also reflected on how every new project continues to teach her something new.

Kiara Advani shares a BTS peek from Toxic ahead of August 26 release

In the picture, Kiara can be seen reclining on a large transparent circus apparatus filled with water and illuminated with blue lighting. She is dressed in an oversized white shirt paired with black stockings.

Sharing the BTS moment, Kiara spoke about how taking on new characters and working on different films often pushes her into unfamiliar situations and helps her discover new skills and experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

She wrote, “Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we’ve never known, sometimes quite literally. Every new character, every new set, every crazy challenge teaches you something you didn’t know you were capable of. This one taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar, to stay curious, to keep learning and to find joy in the adventure of it all.

She added, “Because growth, for me, has always been about saying yes to the things that scare you a little… and loving the journey that follows Here’s to new skills, new adventures, and the kind of passion that keeps you willing to dive in again and again!”

For Kiara, the Toxic experience appears to have been about more than playing a new character. Her reflections highlight the importance of staying curious, adapting to unfamiliar situations and continuing to learn through every project.

Despite having established herself in the industry, Kiara's approach to her work continues to reflect a willingness to explore new experiences and learn along the way.

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More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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