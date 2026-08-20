Award-winning lyricist Ginny Diwan returns to the much-loved Mirzapur universe with ‘Vaaroon Forever’, featured in Mirzapur: The Movie in both its original and reprise versions. Having been part of Mirzapur since its first season, Ginny once again brings her lyrical expertise to the big-screen adaptation, tapping into the paradox at the heart of Mirzapur and finding tenderness and vulnerability within a world shaped by violence, power and revenge.

Lyricist Ginny Diwan on her Mirzapur journey from 3 seasons of the show to Mirzapur: The Movie, “Returning for the film felt like coming back to a world I know well”

Composed by Anand Bhaskar, ‘Vaaroon-Forever’ is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Romy, while Shreya also features on the reprise. For Ginny, ‘Vaaroon Forever’ offered a space to explore a softer side of characters whose feelings often remain unspoken. While the song has a romantic feel, her lyrics stay rooted in the world of Mirzapur and its characters. She approached the song by first understanding the characters and the situation, and then allowing the lyrics to take shape naturally, bringing out a more personal side of them without taking away from the intensity of the world they inhabit. This also marks another collaboration between Ginny and Bhaskar, who have worked together on several songs across the Mirzapur series.

Talking about her journey with the Mirzapur saga and returning for the film, Ginny Diwan shared, “Mirzapur has been part of my journey since the very first season, so returning for the film felt like coming back to a world I know well. Every season has brought something different to the writing, and this song adds another dimension to that storytelling. Beneath its larger-than-life characters and intense situations, Mirzapur has always carried very intense human emotions, and that gives me room to explore as a lyricist. The aim was to let the words complement the story and the music, rather than simply serving the melody. Hearing those words come alive through Shreya Ghoshal and Romy’s voices was very special. Shreya brings such depth to every line, while Romy adds a unique texture of his own. Watching the two voices come together was truly memorable for me.”

“Anand and I have known each other and worked together for a long time, so there is a certain ease between us when we work on a song. He understands the nuances of the lyrics and knows how to bring the composition and the words together. Every song I have written for Mirzapur has taught me something new about finding the right voice for a character. It has also pushed me to step outside my own vocabulary and write from a place that feels true to the story. Creating ‘Vaaroon Forever’ with Anand was a very fulfilling experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences receive it”, she added, speaking about her work with composer Anand Bhaskar.

With work across films, music and advertising, Ginny Diwan has built a diverse body of work as a lyricist. An ITA Award winner for her lyrics in the series Masoom, she has also worked on films and series including OMG 2, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, JugJugg Jeeyo, Showtime, Jai Mummy Di and Modern Love Mumbai, among others. Ginny has been part of Mirzapur since its first season and continued through Seasons 2 and 3, during which she wrote all the songs including ‘Tittar Bittar’, ‘Munna Rap’ and ‘Duaa’.

Also Read: Ali Fazal opens up about his bulked-up Guddu Pandit look in Mirzapur The Movie; says, “The bhaukaal is definitely bigger this time”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.