The 14th edition of Rajnigandha Presents Jagran Film Festival will take place in New Delhi from August 20 to 23, 2026.

The 14th edition of Rajnigandha Presents Jagran Film Festival, the world's largest travelling film festival, is set to return to New Delhi from August 20 to 23, 2026, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre.

From Jaaved Jaaferi’s Shikayatein to Lost & Found Kumbh; Jagran Film festival announces opening and closing films

The four-day festival will bring together filmmakers, actors, creators and cinema enthusiasts for a series of screenings, conversations, masterclasses, panel discussions and special events. The Delhi chapter will mark the beginning of another nationwide journey celebrating films and diverse cinematic voices from India and around the world.

The festival will open with the world premiere of Shikayatein, marking the film's first public screening. Starring Jaaved Jaaferi and Sayani Gupta, the drama explores relationships, unresolved emotions and the burdens people carry through life. With its focus on human emotions and relationships, Shikayatein will set the stage for this year's festival.

The Delhi chapter will conclude with Lost & Found Kumbh, a film set against the backdrop of the Kumbh Mela. Exploring themes of faith, hope and human connection, the film follows individuals whose lives intersect during one of the world's largest gatherings. The film will bring the Delhi edition to a close with a story rooted in human experiences and cultural settings.

Talking about the world premiere of Shikayatein at JFF, Jaaved Jaaferi said, “A film lives through so many stages before it finally reaches its audience, so having the world premiere of Shikayatein at the Jagran Film Festival feels incredibly special. It's a wonderful way for the entire team to see years of hard work come alive on the big screen. JFF has built a reputation for bringing together people who genuinely appreciate good cinema, and I'm looking forward to being there, celebrating this milestone with everyone and watching the audience experience the film for the very first time.”

With its line-up of screenings, masterclasses, panel discussions and special events, JFF 2026 will bring together filmmakers and audiences in New Delhi before continuing its journey across India.

Also Read : Jagran Film Festival 2026 to begin on August 20 in Delhi; Madhur Bandarkar, Dia Mirza, and Guneet Monga to be a part of the film festival

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