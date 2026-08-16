Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today, and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to her social media account to pen a sweet birthday note for him. The actress shared a series of pictures of him, along with a tongue-in-cheek reveal that all the photos were approved by him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Saif Ali Khan on 56th birthday: “My forever ride or die”

"Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die. How boring would life be without you… This Insta post pictures are all approved by him… loves it when I post his pictures," her post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Haiwaan. Set to release on 11th September, the film is directed by Priyadarshan, marking Saif's first movie with the filmmaker, and also stars Akshay Kumar.

Also Read: Priyadarshan reveals his experience of working with Saif Ali Khan on Haiwaan, calls him, “Too committed”

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