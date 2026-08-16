Ishwak Singh on his idea of India, “We need to remain a society that debates, engages in dialogue and supports one another despite our differences”

On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, actor Ishwak Singh reflected on the country’s journey through the lens of his acclaimed series Rocket Boys, where he portrayed Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. The series gave him an opportunity to revisit the formative years of independent India and understand the vision, challenges and ideals that shaped the nation in its early years.

Ishwak Singh on his idea of India, “We need to remain a society that debates, engages in dialogue and supports one another despite our differences”

Speaking about how preparing for Rocket Boys connected him to the thoughts and philosophies of India’s key nation-builders, Ishwak said, “I remember Gandhi’s ideas on social justice, Nehru’s emphasis on scientific temper, and Ambedkar’s powerful speeches on equality. Reading them while preparing for Rocket Boys helped me understand my character, but also inspired me personally. Gandhi’s idea of truth force has become one of my core beliefs.”

For Ishwak, the idea of independence extends beyond the freedom achieved in 1947. His experience of portraying a visionary scientist in Rocket Boys also made him reflect on the importance of knowledge, curiosity and the freedom to think. He said, “To me, true independence means having the freedom to educate yourself, engage with others, think independently and stand up for what you believe in.”

The actor also believes that the freedom and power that come with independence bring a sense of responsibility towards society. “With freedom and power also comes responsibility, the responsibility to serve society and those who are less fortunate,” he added.

Drawing from the larger ideals explored through Rocket Boys, Ishwak emphasised that progress is possible when people with different ideas can come together for a common purpose. Speaking about the value that must be preserved for nation building, he said, “We need to remain a society that debates, engages in dialogue and supports one another despite our differences. Our diversity of ideas, cultures and perspectives is our strength. If we can work together towards the greater good while respecting our differences, that is what will make our nation stronger.”

Through his journey with Rocket Boys, Ishwak has not only revisited a pivotal chapter of India’s history but also connected with the larger idea of a young nation building itself through science, dialogue, ambition and collective responsibility.

Meanwhile, Ishwak has a busy slate ahead with projects including Prakash Jha’s Janadesh, Devashish Makhija’s Gandhari alongside Taapsee Pannu, Zee 5’s Sarvagunn Sampann, and Gaurav Madan’s independent feature What Remains.

Also Read: Ishwak Singh opens up on returning to theatre after years; says, “Sometimes, you have to return to where you began”

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