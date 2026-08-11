The director revisits the sweet memory from Kartik’s intense Murlikant Petkar transformation as the actor receives the Best Actor honour.

Kartik Aaryan’s journey with Chandu Champion has come full circle in a rather sweet way. After the actor won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the sports biographical drama, director Kabir Khan shared a video of the two celebrating the achievement together over Rasmalai, bringing back a memorable moment from the making of the film.

Kabir Khan celebrates Kartik Aaryan winning National Award for Chandu Champion with Rasmalai refreshing an old memory

Kabir Khan took to social media to share the video, in which he and Kartik can be seen marking the actor’s National Award win while enjoying the Indian dessert. The sweet treat has a special connection to Kartik’s Chandu Champion journey, as Rasmalai was also associated with a significant moment following the completion of the film’s shoot.

Alongside the video, Kabir looked back at the journey of Chandu Champion and the years they spent working on the project. He wrote, “On the 18th July 2022 Kartik, Sajid and I announced #ChanduChampion … and the next two years was the most fabulous journey together. We made a film that we will always be very proud of. Exactly 4 years after that announcement came another announcement that brought the journey full circle… Kartik Aaryan wins the NATIONAL AWARD for Best Actor for CHANDU CHAMPION.” The filmmaker further added, “Ye sahi mein Chandu nahin Champion hai 💪🏻 Aur is khushi mein ek nahi do Rasmalai toh banti hai”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



The Rasmalai reference goes back to Kartik’s preparation for his role as Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The actor underwent an extensive physical transformation and trained for more than a year to portray the athlete on screen. As part of his preparation, Kartik had also stayed away from sugar for more than a year.

When the film completed its eight-month shooting schedule, Kabir Khan famously fed Kartik Rasmalai, marking the actor’s return to sugar after his prolonged diet. Kartik had shared the moment on social media at the time, writing, “This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory! Finally eating sugar after a year!!”

Now, following Kartik’s National Award win for the same performance, Kabir has revisited the dessert as the two celebrate the recognition. The latest video therefore connects two milestones from the Chandu Champion journey — the end of Kartik’s demanding transformation and the recognition that followed the film’s release.

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role as Murlikant Petkar. The actor’s performance in the film has now earned him the National Award for Best Actor, adding another significant milestone to his career.

Also Read: Pavan Malhotra praises Kartik Aaryan for winning National Award for Chandu Champion: “That boy was brilliant”

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