Ravi Kishan skips Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch, but his VIRAL one-liners steal the show; cast says ‘follows my brother’, ‘jaldi the late’; Divyenndu has hilarious reunion with ‘b****i waale chacha’

Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, director Gurmmeet Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Sushant Singh and several others attended the trailer launch of Mirzapur: The Movie in Mumbai. Despite the presence of such a huge and interesting ensemble, the launch was shorter than usual. Moreover, there was no Q-and-A session with the media, which somewhat dampened the excitement.

Ravi Kishan skips Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch, but his VIRAL one-liners steal the show; cast says ‘follows my brother’, ‘jaldi the late’; Divyenndu has hilarious reunion with ‘b****i waale chacha’

Interestingly, the invite had mentioned that Ravi Kishan would also be a part of the event. It would have marked his first film event appearance since going viral and attaining cult status with his memorable one-liners. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it to the launch. Nevertheless, his presence was felt as the actors repeatedly slipped in his now-famous gems like ‘follows my brother’ and ‘jaldi the late’, adding to the fun.

Sonal S Chauhan said, “I am so excited that main Mirzapur ka ek hissa ban chuki hoon. I have always been a Mirzapur fan, and I have seen all its seasons. A big thank you to Guru (Gurmmeet Singh), Ritesh and Farhan for making me a part of this beautiful world of Mirzapur.”

She joked, “I can assure you that every Mirzapur fan is going to have a blast in the theatres. And lastly, I’d like to say that Mirzapur toh aa gaya hai, bhaukaal will follow, my brother!”

Harshita Shekhar Gaur spoke about playing a character of the Pandit family in the film and series, “Iss ghar mein waise toh koi bhi kisi ki bhi nahin sunta. Lekin mujhe lagta hai ki hausle buland rakho aur thodi masoomiyat rakho. Everything else follows, my brother!”

She added, “Yeh bhi theek hai. Aise hi Dimpy apni baat manwa leti hai aur woh pyaari toh hai hi.”

Abhishek Banerjee began by saying, “In the world of Mirzapur, everyone wants to kill each other. But some characters can sacrifice their lives for others. Compounder is one such person. He is fiercely loyal to Munna Bhaiyya.”

He then quipped, “I can speak in even more detail lekin aap log jaldi the late ho jaaoge! Toh aage badhte hain.”

Hemant Kapadia was also seated in the audience who is addressed as ‘b****i waale chacha’ by Munna (Divyenndu) in season 1. When the host informed Divyenndu about his presence, the actor smiled and told Hemant, “Arre, chacha! Kaise hai aap? Yaad hai? Dobara mat bolna woh sab!”

On a serious note, he added, “So good to see you. Guys, big round of applause for chacha!”

Mirzapur: The Movie releases in cinemas on September 4.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi says Mirzapur was a ‘leave me alone’ watch on OTT: “It’s now in ‘party mode’”

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