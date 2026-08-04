Pavan Malhotra has applauded Kartik Aaryan for winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. Congratulating the actor on the prestigious recognition, Pavan described Kartik’s portrayal in the Kabir Khan-directed sports drama as exceptional and said the honour was well earned.

Pavan Malhotra praises Kartik Aaryan for winning National Award for Chandu Champion: “That boy was brilliant”

Sharing his thoughts on the 72nd National Film Awards, Pavan expressed his admiration for Kartik’s work in the film, which follows the inspiring journey of a determined athlete. Speaking about the actor’s performance, he said, “Kartik Aaryan deserves the National Film Award for Chandu Champion. That boy was brilliant,” appreciating the dedication and conviction Kartik brought to the role.

Chandu Champion has received widespread appreciation since its release, with audiences and critics praising Kartik’s transformation into the character. The role demanded rigorous physical preparation along with an emotionally layered performance, allowing the actor to showcase a different side of his craft. His portrayal of the resilient athlete resonated with viewers and was widely regarded as one of the standout performances of the year, ultimately earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Pavan Malhotra’s praise carries added significance, considering his own association with the National Film Awards. Having received the prestigious honour himself, the veteran actor understands the value of such recognition and described it as one of the highest achievements an actor can receive. His appreciation reflects the respect Kartik’s performance has garnered within the film fraternity.

With accolades continuing to pour in from fellow actors, filmmakers, critics and audiences alike, Kartik Aaryan’s award-winning performance in Chandu Champion has further cemented its place as one of the most celebrated performances in recent Hindi cinema. Pavan Malhotra’s endorsement adds another notable voice to the growing appreciation for the actor’s dedication and his impactful portrayal, reaffirming why the performance stood out at this year's National Film Awards.

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