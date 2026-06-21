For actress Ridhi Dogra, yoga is far beyond a physical practice, it is a philosophy that shapes the way she approaches life. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Ridhi shared her deeply personal thoughts on how yoga has transformed her perspective, helping her discover peace, strength and balance amidst life’s constant chaos.

International Yoga Day 2026 EXCLUSIVE: Ridhi Dogra calls mind-body practice her “inner compass” for life

Speaking about her journey, Ridhi said, “Yoga is not a practice. Yoga is life. When I discovered yoga, of course it became a source of calm and peace along with strength and focus. But what I take away from yoga is that if you surrender to your body - yoga flows through you. In many ways yoga is exactly like life. Life pulls us in different directions, with deadlines and responsibilities but yoga is that inner compass that creates balance. Just like when we attempt a yoga posture that may be very hard at first pulling us in different directions but by surrendering to the process, by simply breathing into it we feel an inner expansion and balance. That mantra applies on a life well lived too.”

Her words beautifully capture the essence of yoga not just as movement, but as mindfulness and surrender. Ridhi’s perspective highlights how yoga teaches patience, resilience and trust in the process, lessons that extend far beyond the mat.

In a world filled with constant movement and pressure, Ridhi Dogra’s message serves as a powerful reminder to pause, breathe and reconnect with oneself.

Also Read: Exclusive: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra to Launch ‘Raja Ram’ from Sabarmati Report at National Stock Exchange

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