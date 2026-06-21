Two years after Maharaj premiered on Netflix and became one of the most talked-about films of the year, director Siddharth P. Malhotra looks back at the project that proved to be a significant milestone in his journey as a filmmaker. Based on the historic Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, the film not only introduced audiences to an important chapter of Indian history but also showcased Siddharth P. Malhotra's ability to bring complex, socially relevant stories to mainstream audiences. Despite facing challenges before its release, Maharaj went on to earn widespread appreciation for its powerful storytelling, performances and thought-provoking narrative.

2 years of Maharaj EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth P. Malhotra says, “I still meet people who talk about the film, the characters and the conversations it sparked”

Reflecting on the impact the film had on him, Siddharth P. Malhotra shared exclusively, “Maharaj came at a very important stage in my career. As filmmakers, we often spend years trying to find stories that not only entertain but also stay with audiences long after they've watched them. Maharaj was one such film. It challenged me to trust my instincts, back a story I deeply believed in, and approach filmmaking with even greater conviction. What made the journey particularly memorable was the opportunity to work with an extraordinary cast. Seeing Junaid (Khan) take his first steps as an actor, watching Sharvari and Shalini (Pandey) bring such sincerity and strength to their characters, and having Jaideep (Ahlawat) deliver yet another masterclass in performance reminded me how important collaboration is to storytelling.”

The filmmaker added, “The film reinforced my belief that when the right story meets the right team, something truly special can happen. The journey was made even more special by the trust and faith that Aditya Chopra placed in me as a filmmaker. Two years later, I still meet people who talk about the film, the characters and the conversations it sparked. That’s perhaps the greatest reward for any filmmaker.”

As Maharaj completes two years, Siddharth Malhotra is now looking ahead to an exciting new chapter with Ikka. The much-awaited courtroom drama, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, is already generating significant buzz and marks another ambitious project from the director. Interestingly, after exploring justice, truth and reform through Maharaj, Siddharth Malhotra once again returns to the courtroom space with Ikka, promising audiences a gripping and powerful cinematic experience. With one landmark film behind him and another highly anticipated project on the horizon, the filmmaker continues to push boundaries with stories that entertain while leaving a lasting impact.

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