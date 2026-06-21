Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has expressed gratitude to exhibitors, distributors and theatre chains for backing his latest release Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has witnessed a steady rise in collections after opening to moderate numbers at the box office. The film, starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, released on June 12, 2026. While it did not register a massive opening, the film has reportedly benefited from positive audience feedback, leading to an increase in screenings across several circuits.

Imtiaz Ali REACTS to theatres adding Main Vaapas Aaunga shows amid rising demand, watch

Imtiaz Ali Shares Appreciation Message

In a video message addressed to distributors and exhibitors, Imtiaz Ali thanked cinema owners and industry partners for supporting the film's theatrical run and helping it reach a wider audience. "I want to thank you for your phenomenal support and encouraging the growth of Main Vaapas Aaunga in the theatres," he said.

The filmmaker went on to share feedback received from various exhibitors and cinema chains, highlighting the film's improving performance during its theatrical run.

PVR INOX and Cinepolis Increase Shows

Referring to a message from PVR INOX CEO Gautam Dutta, Imtiaz noted that the film had shown encouraging growth throughout the week. Quoting Dutta, he said the film had "grown steadily through the week," which reflected "genuine and sustained audience interest rather than just a front-loaded opening."

Imtiaz also thanked PVR INOX for increasing the number of shows and revealed that a 6:50 AM screening at Bengaluru's Koramangala had recorded near house-full occupancy. "There is a lot of demand that I am seeing because I am also going to various theatres and people are saying that we are not getting shows," he said, adding that he hoped more screenings could be added wherever possible.

Meanwhile, Cinepolis India Managing Director Devang Sampath reportedly described the film as "an exceptional film that is witnessing strong word of mouth and a remarkable turnaround at the box office." According to the filmmaker, Cinepolis increased screenings by 30 percent between Friday and Saturday due to rising demand and improving occupancies.

More Screens Added Across Regions

Imtiaz also highlighted positive reports from distributors and exhibitors across West Bengal, Central India, Hyderabad and the Delhi-UP circuit. West Bengal distributor Shatadeep Saha reportedly stated that the film had seen a "massive turnaround" in collections, prompting the addition of more shows and cinemas.

In Hyderabad, Allu Cineplex, owned by actor Allu Arjun, increased screenings from 7 to 13 during the week due to strong footfall.

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The filmmaker also shared feedback from exhibitors in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, who noted that audience appreciation had resulted in more screenings being added after the initial release period.

Film Continues to Benefit From Audience Support

Concluding his message, Imtiaz credited exhibitors and distributors for helping the film find its audience. "We are together in this and it's because of your support that more and more people are being able to watch the film," he said.

As Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its theatrical run, the film's performance is emerging as an example of how strong audience recommendations can help sustain a movie beyond its opening weekend.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Border 2, Dhurandhar The Revenge: The FASCINATING Sardar connection in 2026’s most-loved Hindi films

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