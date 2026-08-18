Kangana Ranaut urges younger generation to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: “It is important for them to understand that real heroism can exist in ordinary circumstances”

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and its message of looking at patriotism beyond conventional ideas of heroism. As the country celebrated Independence Day, Kangana said the film highlights the courage of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and ordinary citizens who demonstrate bravery through their everyday responsibilities.

Kangana Ranaut urges younger generation to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: “It is important for them to understand that real heroism can exist in ordinary circumstances”

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Kangana explained why she believes stories about unsung heroes are particularly important for younger audiences. She said patriotism should not be associated only with those defending the country's borders.

“I have tremendous respect for our armed forces and the sacrifices they make for the country. But patriotism has many forms, and I think we sometimes forget that. A doctor saving a life, a nurse protecting her patients, a teacher educating children, or an ordinary citizen standing up for what is right all of these can be expressions of love for your country. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a reminder that the country is not only protected at its borders, it is also protected by people who do their duty with honesty and courage every single day. For me, that is a very meaningful message to take into and beyond Independence Day. The movie honours unsung heroes who chose service over self,” she said.

Kangana also stressed the importance of showing young people that heroism does not always come in extraordinary situations. She said, “Young people are constantly surrounded by images of larger-than-life heroes. There is nothing wrong with that, but I think it is equally important for them to understand that real heroism can exist in ordinary circumstances.”

According to her, the people at the centre of the story did not set out to become heroes. Their actions became significant when they were faced with difficult circumstances and chose to act with courage and responsibility.

Discussing why the film deserves a wider audience, Kangana said the story is not merely about an attack or a particular incident but focuses on human choices under pressure. “At its heart, this is not just a film about an attack or one particular incident, it is about human beings and the choices they make when they are pushed to their limits,” she said.

She further expressed hope that audiences, particularly families, will watch the film together and develop greater appreciation for people who serve society every day. “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an attempt to bring one such story to audiences and make sure that these people are remembered,” she added.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is now streaming on Zee5. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film also features Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Asha Shelar, Priya Berde, Esha Dey, Rasika Aghase, Amrutha Namdev, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut shares glimpses from her first Teej celebration at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s residence; see pics

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