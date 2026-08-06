Hustle is set to return with its fifth season, raising the stakes by announcing the biggest winner prize in the history of the franchise. The upcoming champion will take home Rs 1 crore, marking a major milestone for the music reality show that has become one of the most prominent platforms for India's emerging hip-hop talent.

Badshah celebrates Hustle Season 5’s record Rs 1 crore winner prize: “It’s a reflection of how far the culture has come”

Since its launch, Hustle has played a significant role in bringing India's rap culture into the mainstream by giving aspiring artists from across the country an opportunity to showcase their original music and stories. With Season 5, the show continues that journey while celebrating the roots of every performer through its new theme, 'Apna Homeground'.

Sharing his thoughts on the new season, Rap Supremo Badshah highlighted the show's long-standing mission of discovering genuine talent and the significance of the record-breaking prize money.

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"Hustle has always been about discovering artists with something real to say. Every season we've seen incredible talent come from every corner of the country and build a place for themselves in Indian hip-hop. The Rs 1 crore winner prize is a reflection of how far the culture has come and how much we believe in the artists who are shaping its future. This season is all about 'Apna Homeground' celebrating where you come from, because that's where every artist's story begins."

The latest edition revolves around the idea that every artist's identity is shaped by their hometown, experiences and community. Contestants representing different parts of India will bring their own sounds, cultures and stories to the stage, making the competition a celebration of the country's growing and diverse hip-hop movement while battling for the show's highest-ever cash prize.

Alongside Badshah, the mentoring panel will feature OG Squad Boss EPR, with MC Square, Paradox and Agsy returning as Squad Bosses. Interestingly, all three first gained recognition as contestants on Hustle before becoming mentors, reflecting the platform's ability to nurture talent beyond the competition itself.

Over the years, Hustle has evolved into more than just a music reality show. It has established itself as a space where original voices, authentic storytelling and diverse communities contribute to the growth of Indian hip-hop. Season 5 aims to build on that legacy by offering aspiring rappers its biggest opportunity yet.

Hustle Season 5 premieres on August 8 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV, while also streaming on JioHotstar.

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