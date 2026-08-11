Punjabi singer and songwriter Guru Randhawa has expanded his humanitarian efforts to support families severely affected by the Assam floods. The singer has partnered with the Sikh Aid Foundation to contribute Rs 7 lakhs towards the construction of 35 permanent, flood-proof homes for affected families in Sivasagar, Jorhat and Nepali Khuti regions of Upper Assam.

Guru Randhawa donates Rs 7 lakhs to build 35 flood-proof homes in Assam

With the initiative, Randhawa has joined a growing group of public figures who have extended support to relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam. Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, along with digital creators Fukra Insaan and Triggered Insaan, are also among those who have contributed to efforts aimed at assisting communities in some of the worst-hit areas.

This is not Randhawa’s first contribution to the Assam flood relief campaign. Earlier, the singer donated Rs 5 lakhs to the Hello Life Foundation. The contribution was facilitated by digital creator Dimpu Baruah and was used to provide immediate assistance, including food, clothing, medical supplies and other basic necessities to displaced families.

His latest contribution, however, goes beyond immediate relief. By supporting the construction of elevated and climate-resilient homes, Randhawa is helping affected families move towards long-term safety and stability. The permanent housing initiative is aimed at providing stronger protection against the recurring threat of floods.

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Randhawa has previously demonstrated his commitment to disaster relief and humanitarian causes. During the devastating floods in Punjab, he established specialized relief camps in Dera Baba Nanak and Dharowali. His team also personally funded the reconstruction of damaged homes, supplied essential cattle feed and distributed premium wheat seeds to flood-affected farmers, helping them rebuild their agricultural livelihoods.

His philanthropic efforts also extend to the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when the country was facing an unprecedented healthcare crisis, Randhawa was among the early public figures to contribute, donating Rs 20 lakhs from his personal savings to the PM-CARES Fund to support critical healthcare infrastructure.

Through his latest Assam initiative, Guru Randhawa continues to combine immediate humanitarian assistance with long-term rehabilitation efforts.

Also Read : Guru Randhawa responds to backlash over ‘Fine Shyt’: “It’s just a silly little slang”

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