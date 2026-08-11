As anticipation builds around Mirzapur - The Movie, Rasika Dugal has opened up about the evolution of female characters in Indian storytelling and why she believes women should be written with the same complexity traditionally afforded to male characters. The actor, who reprises her role as the enigmatic Beena Tripathi, says the conversation around the "strong female character" trope needs to move towards portraying women as layered and deeply human individuals.

Rasika Dugal breaks down why Beena Tripathi is more than a strong woman in Mirzapur – The Movie

Over the years, the rise of "strong female characters" has been widely celebrated as an important shift from the passive or ornamental roles women were often limited to on screen. However, Rasika believes that strength alone should not become the defining characteristic of female representation.

Sharing her thoughts, Rasika Dugal said, "For the longest time, we celebrated the arrival of the "strong female character" because it was a necessary correction to decades of women being written as passive or ornamental. But strength, by itself, cannot be the only defining trait of a woman. Real women are contradictory. They can be vulnerable one moment and strategic the next. They can be nurturing and fiercely ambitious, or deeply compassionate and capable of making morally questionable choices, all at the same time.I think it's interesting when women are allowed to exist in all their complexity."

Rasika also explains that it was precisely this unpredictability that made Beena Tripathi an interesting character for her to portray. Beena has consistently operated within a complicated web of power, survival and personal choices, refusing to fit neatly into the conventional categories of victim or hero.

She further added, "What drew me to Beena is that she refuses to fit into a neat box. She's neither entirely a victim nor a conventional hero. She constantly adapts, negotiates power, makes difficult decisions, and often surprises both the audience and herself. She is trying to survive, to reclaim agency in whatever way she can. That makes her far more interesting to play than someone who is written to appear 'strong' in every scene.

“As an actor, I'm far more excited by characters who have contradictions, silences, insecurities, and uncomfortable truths. I hope we're moving towards a time where women on screen are no longer expected to carry the burden of representing an ideal and are simply allowed to be human. Revisiting Beena in Mirzapur The Movie has been incredibly rewarding because I feel the writing gives audiences the opportunity to see her beyond binaries. That's the kind of evolution actors wait for," she shared.

With Mirzapur - The Movie taking the popular fictional universe to the big screen, Rasika's return as Beena Tripathi is expected to be one of the key elements for fans of the franchise. Her character's enduring appeal has stemmed from her ability to navigate power, resilience, survival and ambition without conforming to a straightforward mould. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4.

Also Read: Rasika Dugal explains why she chooses morally ambiguous women; says, “Being interesting is far more important than being likeable”

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