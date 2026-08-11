Priyanka Chopra is currently in India with her daughter Malti Marie as she spends time with her family. During her stay in Mumbai, the actor visited the city's famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. She was accompanied by her sister Mannara Chopra, while Malti did not join them for the temple visit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with sister Mannara Chopra

Priyanka was spotted outside the Siddhivinayak Temple dressed in a traditional pink salwar suit with a blue dupatta. Keeping her look simple, the actor made her way through the premises amid tight security. A number of fans had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the actor. Before leaving, Priyanka waved to the crowd and then got into her car.

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The actor has frequently visited religious places during her trips to India. On one of her recent visits, she was seen at a Durga Puja pandal. During an earlier trip, Priyanka made headlines after performing seva and washing utensils at the Golden Temple. She also visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, where the family sought blessings.

Priyanka's latest India visit also comes at a time when there is considerable anticipation around her upcoming projects. She will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The makers recently unveiled Priyanka's look as Mandakini along with a behind-the-scenes glimpse on the occasion of her 44th birthday. Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra was also introduced on his birthday. Varanasi is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has also joined Oscar winner Russell Crowe for the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. Directed by Nimrod Antal, the film revolves around a covert mission in the Congo following the discovery of a mysterious crashed aircraft. Priyanka announced her association with the project on Instagram on Thursday with a brief message: “On to the next.”

Also Read : Mahesh Babu thanks fans on birthday; says Varanasi is ‘very close to his heart’

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