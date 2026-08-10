Singer Guru Randhawa has addressed the criticism surrounding his latest song ‘Fine Shyt’, which has been receiving mixed reactions online. The track, released on August 6, became a topic of discussion on social media, with several users trolling the singer over its title and questioning what theyFdescribed as its “cringe” lyrics.

Guru Randhawa responds to backlash over ‘Fine Shyt’: “It’s just a silly little slang”

Responding to the online backlash, Guru took to Instagram on Monday and appeared to take the criticism in a light-hearted manner. Sharing his reaction to the edits and comments surrounding the song, he wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It's just a silly little slang… calm down calm down calm down fam."

While the singer directly addressed the criticism online, he did not appear to mention the controversy during his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Guru spent some time at the holy site seeking blessings and later shared a picture from his visit on Instagram.

Alongside the photograph, the singer posted a message in Punjabi about the strength that comes from Waheguru’s blessings. In English, the note read, “Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone's hand, they only keep moving forward."

His message reflected the idea that challenges cannot overpower someone who has divine support and that faith can help a person continue moving ahead despite obstacles.

‘Fine Shyt’ features vocals by Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai. The music video stars Guru alongside Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur.

The video opens with a disclaimer stating that everyone appearing in it is above 18 and that the storyline is entirely fictional. It also features a humorous warning asking viewers not to imitate the dance moves at their workplace, joking that doing so could potentially result in trouble with HR.

With his latest response, Guru has made it clear that he is not taking the social media backlash too seriously and views the song’s controversial phrase as nothing more than slang.

Also Read : Guru Randhawa donates Rs 5 lakhs for Assam flood relief, urges Indians to “support the recovery”

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