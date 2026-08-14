Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar open up about their marriage despite family objections: “We were very clear that if anyone has any issues in coming to the wedding, they can skip it”

Actor couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently opened up about their relationship, marriage and the challenges they faced while deciding to tie the knot. The couple appeared as guests on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s YouTube show Double Date, where they revisited their love story, including their first interaction during the pandemic and their decision to marry despite family reservations.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar open up about their marriage despite family objections: “We were very clear that if anyone has any issues in coming to the wedding, they can skip it”

Zaid recalled spotting Gauahar at a supermarket during the pandemic. Although he did not approach her at the time, the actor remained on his mind and eventually sent her a direct message. Gauahar revealed that their conversation almost ended when Zaid initially lied about his age. He told her he was 24, but later admitted that he had lied because he believed she was 26. After sending his passport and Aadhaar card, Gauahar discovered that he was actually 29, revealing a six-year age difference.

Their decision to marry also faced opposition from their families. Gauahar recalled that Zaid proposed within a month and that their families raised concerns, particularly about their age gap. However, the couple remained firm in their decision. “We were very clear that if anyone has any issues in coming to the wedding, they can skip it,” Gauahar said.

She also remembered an emotional moment from their wedding ceremony, revealing that she did not expect Zaid to cry during her entry. Zaid admitted, “I didn’t stop for around 10 minutes. I couldn’t stop after looking at her.”

The couple also spoke about Gauahar’s father, who died shortly after their wedding. Gauahar said, “It was almost as if my father was waiting for my wedding,” adding that he had wanted to see her get married.

Zaid also discussed his childhood and his parents’ separation. He said the experience deeply affected him and shaped his understanding of relationships. “A lot has happened in my life, and that experience has made me understand relationships very well,” he shared.

He further explained that marriage required him to unlearn certain things and understand how to communicate and acknowledge his partner’s feelings. “I look at marriage very beautifully now,” Zaid said.

Gauahar and Zaid are parents to two sons, Zehaan and Farwaan.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan poses with husband Zaid Darbar as ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon turns photo-bomber at Alliance success bash

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