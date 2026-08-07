The unexpected frame from the celebrations have become a talking point among netizens after the show has ended.

Gauahar Khan has left social media users intrigued after sharing a glimpse of the Alliance success celebration, where she was seen posing with husband Zaid Darbar and her former boyfriend Kushal Tandon. The picture, which also features Alliance winner Mini Mathur, has caught the attention of fans, particularly because of the equation between the three actors and a candid conversation that took place during the reality show.

Gauahar Khan poses with husband Zaid Darbar as ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon turns photo-bomber at Alliance success bash

Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar recently shared the screen on Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu. During the show, the two addressed their shared connection in a candid exchange. For those unfamiliar with their history, Kushal and Gauahar were once in a relationship after meeting during their stint on Bigg Boss, while Gauahar later married Zaid Darbar.

Following Mini Mathur’s victory in the latest season of Alliance, several participants came together to celebrate her win and the show’s run. Gauahar, who attended the party with Zaid, shared a series of pictures and videos on social media, offering fans a glimpse of the celebrations. Sharing the carousel, Gauahar wrote, “With grace and humility , truly a victory celebration well deserved. @minimathur ???? !!! What an amazing night . Super fun !!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)



Among the pictures was a frame featuring Gauahar and Zaid alongside Kushal and Mini. The unexpected reunion quickly became a talking point online, with social media users curious about the camaraderie shared by the trio, especially following the conversation between Kushal and Zaid on Alliance.

In one of the episodes, Kushal had a candid conversation with Sohail Khan about his past relationship with Gauahar and his connection with Zaid. Recalling their shared history, Kushal said, “Once I was in love with some girl, he is married to that girl.” Zaid responded to the revelation in a composed manner and recalled something Gauahar had told him about Kushal. He said, “Woh bahut achha insaan hai Zaid.” The exchange was notable for its mature tone, with both men acknowledging the past without turning the conversation into a confrontation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delbar Arya (@delbararya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delbar Arya (@delbararya)



The latest photograph from the Alliance celebration now offers another glimpse into that equation, with Kushal, Gauahar and Zaid coming together at a gathering celebrating Mini’s victory. Other Alliance participants, including Delba Arya and Kashika Kapoor, also shared candid moments from the party, which was attended by filmmaker Kabir Khan as he joined the celebrations for his wife Mini Mathur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashish Kapoor (@kashishkapoor302)



The picture featuring Gauahar, Zaid and Kushal has since become one of the more talked-about moments from the celebration, giving fans a glimpse of the cordial equation shared by the three beyond the reality show.

Also Read: Daisy Shah shares heartfelt message after Alliance exit: “Relationships are bigger than any game”

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