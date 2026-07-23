Pooja Hegde celebrates Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical release Jana Nayagan with emotional post: “Release day is here and for ONE LAST TIME, one last dance”

Pooja Hegde turned emotional as Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical release before his full-time political journey, arrived in cinemas on July 23. The film has opened to a positive response from audiences, with fans particularly appreciating the on-screen chemistry between the Beast co-stars.

Pooja Hegde celebrates Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical release Jana Nayagan with emotional post: “Release day is here and for ONE LAST TIME, one last dance”

To celebrate the special occasion, Pooja took to social media and shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Jana Nayagan. Along with the photos, she penned a heartfelt note expressing her admiration and bond with Vijay.

“Release day is here and for ONE LAST TIME, one last dance... your Halamithi and Habibo.. Kayal and Vetri ,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Earlier, a source close to the actress had revealed that Pooja agreed to be a part of Jana Nayagan primarily because it marks Vijay’s last much-awaited theatrical release. After the overwhelming appreciation for their pairing in Beast, the actress was keen to reunite with him once again out of the respect and bond they share.

The source also pointed out that following the massive success of Arabic Kuthu, it felt fitting for the popular on-screen duo to reunite one final time. Judging by the enthusiastic response from fans, audiences are delighted to see Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay share the screen once again.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has made a strong impact in theatres, drawing significant attention from moviegoers on its release day. The film has generated considerable buzz, with fans celebrating Vijay’s final theatrical outing and praising the memorable reunion of the beloved Beast pair.

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