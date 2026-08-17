Prime Video has announced the worldwide premiere date of its upcoming Prime Original movie Babita Singh Reporting. Headlined by critically acclaimed actor Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti, the investigative drama will premiere on August 28 in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Babita Singh Reporting: Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti starrer Prime Video investigative drama to premiere on August 28

Set in a small Indian town, the film revolves around Babita, fondly known as Baby, a suspended police officer played by Nimisha Sajayan. Having spent much of her life putting others before herself and seeking validation from those around her, Baby is forced to confront her own choices after the murder of a childhood friend.

The tragedy prompts her to embark on an investigation to uncover the truth behind the killing. However, as Baby delves deeper into the case, the investigation becomes more than a search for answers. It takes her on an unexpected journey of self-discovery, compelling her to reassess her relationships, grief and the life she has built around the expectations of others.

According to Prime Video, the film combines a murder investigation with grounded realism, layered characters and complex family dynamics. At its core, the story explores a woman attempting to reclaim her voice while confronting the choices that have shaped her life.

“At Prime Video, we are always looking to champion stories that are distinctive, authentic, and emotionally engaging, and Babita Singh Reporting is a strong testament to that vision,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India. “The film is, at its core, a deeply human story about the search for truth and a woman reclaiming her voice while navigating grief, relationships, and life. It brings together a talented creative team, with Ambiecka Pandit’s assured direction, Amita Vyas’s nuanced writing, and Sudip Sharma’s creative vision as Executive Producer, alongside a powerful ensemble led by Nimisha Sajayan, whose portrayal of Baby brings remarkable depth and authenticity to the character.”

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Sudip Sharma, Executive Producer of Babita Singh Reporting, shared, "The movie unfolds around a crime, but at its heart, it is also about the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life. Nimisha Sajayan brings her to life with incredible sensitivity and strength, while Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar add wonderful depth and texture to the world around her. Having collaborated with Prime Video through two seasons of Paatal Lok, it felt natural to bring this story to a service that has consistently championed distinctive voices and created a home for storytellers and talent. Prime Video has given us the creative freedom, support, and reach to bring this story to audiences exactly as we envisioned."

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, Babita Singh Reporting is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani under the banner of Film Squad Productions, in association with Act Three. The film is executive produced by Sudip Sharma and also stars Anshumaan Pushkar in a pivotal role. The film will stream exclusively on Prime Video from August 28.

Also Read: Nimisha Sajayan opens up on working in Dabba Cartel; says, “I fell in love with my character”

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