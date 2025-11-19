120 Bahadur Movie Review: 120 BAHADUR stands as a sincere and stirring salute.

120 Bahadur Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna

Director: Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai

120 Bahadur Movie Review Synopsis:

120 BAHADUR is the story of bravery and valour. The year is 1962. In October, the Chinese troops began their march towards Ladakh. Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (Farhan Akhtar) heads the 13th Battalion of Kumaon Regiment; his platoon is holding a position at Rezang La in the Chushul sector. Chushul consists of an airstrip and the Chinese are desperate to capture this sector. Shaitan realizes the importance of Chushul and fears that if the Chinese gain control of it, they can also be at an advantage to capture the rest of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. On November 17, Major Shaitan Singh Bhati spots more than 3000 Chinese soldiers marching towards Rezang La. He informs the army headquarters and his senior asks him to leave Rezang La since the Indian side is outnumbered. But Major Shaitan Singh Bhati tells his commanding officer that he and his 120 brave men would not leave their position and fight the enemy until their last breath. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

120 Bahadur Movie Story Review:

120 BAHADUR is based on true events. Rajiv G Goswami tells a story that many don't know about and that works to the advantage of the makers. Rajiv G Goswami's screenplay is engaging during the war scenes but leaves a lot to be desired otherwise. Sumit Arora's dialogues are conversational and clapwothy in a few places.

Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai's direction is decent. To give credit where it's due, he has gone all out. At a time when films are filmed against green screen in studios, he has shot the film in real and extremely challenging locations. In terms of authenticity, the film scores distinction marks. The war scenes are executed with finesse and moreover, the film pays a great tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the 120 brave men under his leadership who chose to fight despite having the option to fall back.

On the flipside, the first half is very ordinary. The scenes of the build-up, Major Shaitan Singh Bhati's flashback and the comedy among his regiment give a deja vu of films like BORDER [1997], KESARI [2019], SHERSHAAH [2021] etc. All these films had great music score and this film lacks in that department. There's a subplot of a rookie soldier; ideally, the makers should have explored it a bit more and made it more dramatic, as it was novel. However, the makers rushed through this track.

120 Bahadur | Official Trailer | Farhan Akhtar | Raashii Khanna | 21st November

120 Bahadur Movie Review Performances:

This is Farhan Akhtar’s first film as an actor after nearly 4 ½ years and he’s terrific without a doubt. He underplays his part and also shows his angry side as required and he impresses in both avatars. Raashii Khanna (Sugan) is lovely in a special appearance. Ajinkya Ramesh Deo (Brigadier) and Eijaz Khan (Commanding Officer) lend able support. From the armymen, debutant Sparsh Walia (Radio Operator Ramchander Yadav) gets the maximum screen time and he delivers a very fine performance. Vivan Bhatena (Jemadar Surja Ram) is the next best followed by Ashutosh Shukla (Dharampal) and Brijesh Karanwala (Jairam Kaka). Others who do well are Dhanveer Singh (Jemadar Hariram Singh), Digvijay Pratap (Jemadar Saab), Sahib Verma (Nanha), Devendra Ahirwar (Baingan), Ankit Siwach (Ramlal), and Atul Singh (Nihal Singh). Marcus Mok (General Gao) is fair while Seng Soo Ming (Major Memeti) is over the top. Yet, it works for his character.

120 Bahadur movie music and other technical aspects:

Songs – 'Yaad Aate Hain', 'Main Hoon Woh Dharti Maa' and 'Naina Re Lobhi' – fail to entice or move the viewers. Satish Raghunathan's background score is heroic. Tetsuo Nagata's cinematography is spectacular. Ladakh has never been shot in this manner before. Marek Svitek's action is in sync with the film's mood. And unlike the trend today, it's not gory or disturbing. Theia Tekchandaney's costumes and Shailaja Sharma's production design are authentic. Nolabel, Frame X and Fortune Leaf's VFX is satisfactory.

120 Bahadur Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, 120 BAHADUR stands as a sincere and stirring salute to the heroes of Rezang La, powered by immersive war detailing and a commanding performance by Farhan Akhtar. However, the routine first half, been-there-done-that type of moments and underwhelming music hold it back from becoming truly unforgettable. At the box office, the film will have to rely heavily on strong word of mouth and patriotic sentiment to find success.