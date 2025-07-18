Nikita Roy Review {1.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal

Director: Kussh S Sinha

Nikita Roy Movie Review Synopsis:

NIKITA ROY is the story of a girl fighting blind faith. Nikita (Sonakshi Sinha) is an author and a part of the International Rationalist Community (IRC), London. Her brother Sanal Roy (Arjun Rampal) is also a part of IRC and a staunch rationalist. He is also her mentor and he dotes on her. One day, Nikita’s life comes crashing down when she is informed that Sanal has passed away. As per the cops, he died by suicide. But Nikita is confident that it’s a murder. She finds out that Sanal was working on the case of Godman Amar Dev (Paresh Rawal) of Tru Faith Foundation. IRC members are reluctant to help Nikita as Amar is very powerful and also dangerous. Hence, she decides to fight Amar alone. Help comes from her ex-boyfriend, Jolly (Suhail Nayyar). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Nikita Roy Movie Story Review:

Pavan Kirpalani’s original story and Kussh S Sinha’s adapted story hold a lot of promise. Pavan Kirpalani’s screenplay (additional screenplay by Neel Mohanty, Kussh S Sinha, Ankur Vijay Takrani) is lacklustre. Belal Khalique’s dialogues are just okay.

Kussh S Sinha’s direction is not up to the mark. He is equipped with a great story about godmen. On top of it, there’s also bit of a supernatural element. Hence, if dealt well, this film could have made for a thrilling watch. Moreover, it starts on a chilling note. The first half is engaging and one expects fireworks in the second half.

Sadly, the post-interval portions are boring. The entire investigate bit falls flat. Nikita presents herself as someone who will expose Amar Dev but in reality, she doesn’t have any plan. She shoots arrows in the dark. Hence, one doesn’t see her in awe. Moreover, a few questions remain unanswered till the very end. The finale raises interest but at the same time, it is convenient and predictable.

Nikita Roy – Official Trailer | Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal

Nikita Roy Movie Review Performances:

Sonakshi Sinha yet again proves that she’s a fine performer and can nicely shoulder a film if given a chance. Paresh Rawal is top-notch as the villain. Suhail Nayyar gives a wonderful performance and has a great screen presence. Arjun Rampal is lovely in a cameo. Kallirroi Tziafeta (Freya) leaves a huge mark. Supreet Bedi (Tina), Kumall Grewal (Krishnan), Paul Coster (Inspector Brian), Beau Baptist (Inspector James), Adi Chugh (Sameer; IRC member), Calin Bleau (Luca; Amar Dev’s assistant) and Zara Zaidi (Rosemary; Amar Dev’s assistant) are fair.

Nikita Roy movie music and other technical aspects:

Abhinav Shekhar’s music is forgettable. ‘Kaali Raatein’ works due to the placement and graphics. Amar Mohile’s background score adds to the eeriness.

Anshul Chobey’s cinematography is normal. Ian Van Temperley’s action is cinematic. Sunil Nigvekar’s production design is convincing while Ankit Patel and Nuri Chimnani’s costumes are straight out of life. Ritesh Soni’s editing could have been better.

Nikita Roy Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, NIKITA ROY is a lacklustre investigative thriller. At the box office, it has released with negligible buzz and will go unnoticed.