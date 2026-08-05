From breathtaking mountain views and Buddhist temples to candid family moments, the actress gives fans a glimpse into her memorable getaway.

Sonakshi Sinha has given fans a peek into her recent vacation in Bhutan, where she travelled with husband Zaheer Iqbal and his family. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos from the trip, capturing everything from scenic landscapes and cultural landmarks to candid family moments and a special meeting with the Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Sonakshi Sinha shares dreamy Bhutan vacation with Zaheer Iqbal and family; pics with PM, Tiger’s Nest trek steal the show

The photo carousel offers a glimpse of the group's journey across the Himalayan nation, featuring picturesque waterfalls, lush mountain views, centuries-old Buddhist temples and snapshots from their trek to the iconic Tiger's Nest Monastery. Alongside travel highlights, Sonakshi also shared several candid moments with Zaheer, including a playful boomerang, selfies and family photographs.

One of the standout moments from the trip was Sonakshi's meeting with the Prime Minister of Bhutan. Expressing her gratitude, the actress wrote, “Bhutan… You Beauty.... With the Honorable Prime Minister… so gracious, approachable and kind! Thank you @binodk.chaudhary uncle for this wonderful encounter! BEST host and dost @rahulchaudhary… missed you @nirvanachaudhary!!”

Among the highlights of the trip was the five-hour trek to the famed Tiger's Nest Monastery, one of Bhutan's most celebrated landmarks. Sonakshi's photos from the mountaintop showcased sweeping views of the surrounding valleys, giving fans a glimpse of the rewarding climb. The vacation also reflected the close bond Sonakshi shares with Zaheer Iqbal and his family, with several pictures capturing relaxed, joyful moments together amid Bhutan's tranquil surroundings.

The actress also accompanied each image in the carousel with light-hearted captions that reflected the experiences from the trip. Sharing glimpses of the family's adventures, she wrote, “Hum saath saath hai…. Soaking in some culture… The amazing view from @taj_parobhutan unmatched hospitality too! At the Kichu Lhakhang… Bhutanese temple…. Love-phools… Ek selfie toh banti hai… Romanchak…. Sukoon…. Powerpuff girls climbed a mountain! #tigersnestmonastery thank you @keystobhutan @karma_d_choden for being the best guide in this experience….. The 5 hour trek!!! We did it!!!! #tigersnestbhutan… Family…. Bhai behan ka pyaar @iamzahero @sanamratansi… A face in the mountain…. The view from the top…. Unreal experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)



On the professional front, Sonakshi has remained active both on screen and off it. Recently, the actress extended her support to college students during the NEET protests. Over the years, she has been vocal about issues she feels strongly about and has openly expressed her views on several matters, including the public scrutiny surrounding her interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal.

For now, however, it is Sonakshi's Bhutan diary that has caught the attention of fans, with its blend of scenic beauty, family bonding and memorable experiences making it one of her most talked-about social media posts in recent weeks.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha REACTS to Jharkhand students’ JPSC, JSSC exam protest: “When will it stop?”

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