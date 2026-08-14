Dia Mirza says patriotism means living with “freedom from fear” ahead of 80th Independence Day

Dia Mirza is fresh off the ongoing success of her recently released Netflix series, Operation Safed Sagar, one that spotlights patriotism and honours the bravehearts of the Kargil War. As the series continues to win hearts, Dia Mirza opened up about what patriotism means to her.

Dia Mirza says patriotism means living with “freedom from fear” ahead of 80th Independence Day

“Ye dharti, isse jude hue log, har praant har samay iss vishwaas ke saath jiye ki hum surakshit hain, hum mein pyaar hain, humein adhikaar hain. Aur hum jo bhi chahte hain apni zindagi mein, usse haasil kar paayein with freedom from fear,” she says candidly.

In Operation Safed Sagar, Dia Mirza brings depth and detail to the patriotic series by bringing life to Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa, a force who celebrates the resilience and unwavering spirit of the women who stood during Kargil War. The actress adds another strong title to her vibrant body of work, with a kind that honours the families whose strength became the core of the narrative.

The series premiered on August 7, exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read: Dia Mirza urges government to protect Elephant corridors, ensure their ‘right of passage’: “Protecting elephants is no longer just about protecting forests”

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