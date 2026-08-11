EXCLUSIVE: Kanikka Kapur on being the ONLY actress to work with both Sunny Deol’s sons: “Sunny sir is extremely humble; Karan and Rajveer have inherited that quality from him”; reveals, “After every shot, whole Batwara 1947 unit would CLAP for Sunny sir!”

After making a mark in prominent films, web series and TV Shows, Kanikka Kapur is now all set to be seen in Batwara 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama is produced by Aamir Khan. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kanikka Kapur spoke about her experience working on the film and much more.

EXCLUSIVE: Kanikka Kapur on being the ONLY actress to work with both Sunny Deol’s sons: “Sunny sir is extremely humble; Karan and Rajveer have inherited that quality from him”; reveals, “After every shot, whole Batwara 1947 unit would CLAP for Sunny sir!”

With just three days to go for the film’s release, are you feeling nervous, excited, or a mix of both?

It’s a mix of emotions. Thoda darr hai, as I keep wondering what the response will be like. Thankfully, the feedback so far has been very positive, which has made me even more excited. I am also extremely grateful to have got the opportunity to be a part of this film.

How did you bag the film?

My film Dono was released in 2023. Raj sir happened to see that film. He had probably seen it because Sunny sir’s other son, Rajveer Deol, had starred in Dono. That’s how Raj sir noticed me and decided to audition me for this part. I had a meeting with him followed by a series of auditions. By then, I knew which project he was casting me for. That added to my nervousness. When you don’t know what are you auditioning for, then it’s easier as you don’t know the scale of the project! But since I knew that the film is going to be grand, it added to my pressure. I was determined to crack the audition.

Finally, there was a screen test after which I got the part.

You are the only one who has worked with both Rajveer Deol as well as Karan Deol…

Yes, it was a great coincidence. While I was shooting Dono with Rajveer, we had a schedule in Thailand. During that time, Sunny sir, his wife and Karan had come down to meet Rajveer for a few days, and that’s when I got a chance to meet them. So, I already knew Karan, and he remembered me as well when we met again during the prep for Batwara 1947. As a result, we got along very well.

I was often told that star kids have a lot of attitude. But both Rajveer and Karan were so down-to-earth and gracious. It speaks volumes about how well they have been raised. Sunny sir is also like that. He’s extremely humble. After every shot or dialogue of his, the moment the director would say ‘Cut’, the whole unit would clap! Yet, he remained so grounded. I think Karan and Rajveer have inherited that quality from him.

In a recent interview, Preity Zinta said that when she heard Sunny Deol screaming at the top of his voice, she started shaking. How did you react when he did that?

Most of my scenes are with Karan. There were times when our scene would be next while Sunny sir’s scene was being filmed, and that’s when I would get a chance to observe him. There were a few instances when he would scream, but luckily, I was quite far away from him! I am sure if you’re doing a scene with him where he’s supposed to scream, toh koi bhi darr jaayega!

Many actors have said that Rajkumar Santoshi enacts the scene for them. Did he do that for you as well?

Yes, at times, especially during the script-reading sessions. He would tell us how to deliver a dialogue. Agar main scene mein dari hui hoon, toh woh khud darr ke dialogue bolke dikhate the. So, it’s very cute how he explains things to you (smiles). Once you’re on the set, though, he lets you do your own thing. If he wants us to underplay a scene or bring out more emotion, he’ll tell us. But mostly, he would guide us properly during the readings.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 show-sharing TUSSLE begins; distributor of Sunny Deol-starrer asks for ALL shows in single-screens; Spider-Man’s rock-steady run complicates the battle

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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