Tiger Shroff will not turn out for Mumbai FC in their Durand Cup 2026 Group E fixture against Nongkseh SS&CC in Shillong on Tuesday, pulling out at the last minute due to a work commitment.

Tiger Shroff to miss Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup match against Nongkseh SS&CC due to work commitment

The 36-year-old had been registered in Mumbay FC’s squad for their maiden Durand Cup campaign and was set to feature in the match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but confirmed he would not be travelling to Shillong.

In a video posted on Mumbay FC’s Instagram account, Shroff said, “Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won’t be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup. I was really looking forward to play for my team Mumbay FC but unfortunately I won’t be able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best Mumbay FC. Kill it boys.”

Mumbay FC face Nongkseh in their final Group E fixture after losing their opening two matches against Langsning FC and Shillong Lajong by identical 5-0 scorelines.

Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014 and went on to star in films including Baaghi, War and Ganapath, among others. But before acting became his profession, Tiger wanted to be a footballer, and he is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shroff made his professional football debut for Mumbay FC in October 2024, in a 1-0 win over Bombay Gymkhana in the Mumbai Premier League, the seventh tier of the Indian domestic football league system.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff set to make professional football debut? Reports claim actor will play in 135th Durand Cup with Mumbay FC

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