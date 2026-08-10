The trade and industry are gearing up for one of the biggest box-office clashes of the season, with Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 set to arrive in cinemas this Friday, August 14. With just four days to go for release, moviegoers and exhibitors were expecting advance bookings to open today, Monday, August 10. However, bookings are yet to commence, and Bollywood Hungama has learned that a disagreement over show sharing has led to the delay.

EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 show-sharing TUSSLE begins; distributor of Sunny Deol-starrer asks for ALL shows in single-screens; Spider-Man’s rock-steady run complicates the battle

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “PVR Inox Pictures, the distributors of Batwara 1947, have demanded all the shows in single-screen cinemas. This has put single-screen exhibitors in a difficult position because if they agree to the demand, they won’t be able to screen Awarapan 2 at all. And just like Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 is also expected to appeal strongly to the mass audience. Meanwhile, the distributors of Awarapan 2 are open to sharing shows in single-screen theatres.”

The source continued, “PVR Inox Pictures has also asked for seven shows a day in two-screen theatres, 10 shows in three-screen multiplexes, 12 shows a day in four-screen cinemas and 15 shows a day in five-screen multiplexes. This demand, too, has caused some discomfort among exhibitors.”

Explaining the concern further, the source said, “Awarapan 2 has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, while Batwara 1947 is 2 hours and 25 minutes long. As a result, most cinemas can accommodate around five shows per screen in a day. Therefore, a two-screen cinema can play approximately 10 shows daily. If Batwara 1947 is allotted seven of those shows, Awarapan 2 will be left with only three.”

Meanwhile, an exhibitor pointed out that the two new releases are not the only films that cinemas need to accommodate. “Let’s not forget that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rock-steady at the box office. It collected Rs. 35 crores on its second Sunday and is expected to continue performing even after the release of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2. Many properties would want to retain shows for Spider-Man as well. With the kind of show-sharing demands being made by the team of Batwara 1947, balancing all three films becomes extremely difficult.”

With negotiations still underway, exhibitors are hoping that the distributors arrive at a mutually acceptable show-sharing arrangement soon so that advance bookings for both Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 can finally open.

Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 makers say no to inflated ticket rates

Meanwhile, moviegoers would be relieved to know that tickets for Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 are unlikely to burn a hole in their pockets. An exhibitor said, “The distributors of both films have asked us to sell tickets at popular ticket rates rather than blockbuster rates. The distributors of Awarapan 2 have also specified that non-national chain cinemas located near national chain properties should match the pricing of the latter.”

An industry insider commented, “The aam junta has already spent a bomb watching The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Hence, the decision by the makers and distributors of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 to keep ticket prices reasonable will come as a welcome respite.”

Also Read: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Preity G Zinta promote Batwara 1947 in Chandigarh, trio to cover three cities of Punjab in a single day

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