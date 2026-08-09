Mirzapur: The Movie is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 4, 2026 in Hindi and Telugu.

The wait is almost over as the makers of the anticipated theatrical release, Mirzapur: The Movie, have unveiled four striking new posters featuring some of the franchise’s most iconic characters; Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar).

Makers of Mirzapur: The Movie unveil 4 striking new posters ahead of trailer launch, watch

With the much-awaited trailer set to arrive on August 11, 2026, the latest posters have further heightened anticipation around the return of the Mirzapur universe to the big screen. Bringing back the characters who have become synonymous with the franchise, the posters see the King, the Prince and the Lions of Mirzapur back in action, reigniting the excitement among fans who have followed their journeys across the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

The new character posters arrive just two days ahead of the trailer launch, setting the stage for what promises to be a major moment for the franchise. With Mirzapur: The Movie taking the story from the much-loved world of the series into cinemas for the first time, the trailer is expected to offer audiences their first extensive look at the scale, conflict and drama awaiting them on the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Mirzapur: The Movie takes audiences back to the world of Season 1, bringing together some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, including Guddu Pandit, Munna Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

Following the trailer launch on August 11, Mirzapur: The Movie is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 4, 2026 in Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie drops first song ‘Do Numbari’; Dhanda Nyoliwala wins hearts with his powerful Bollywood debut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.