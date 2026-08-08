Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947, starring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity G Zinta, is gearing up for one of the biggest cinematic releases of the year. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition-era drama has been generating excitement among movie lovers. As the team officially kicks off its multi-city promotional campaign, they have already visited several cities, including Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Patna, and Lucknow. Now, the team has embarked on its Punjab journey, where they will be visiting three cities in a single day, making it an intense promotional tour.

Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Preity G Zinta promote Batwara 1947 in Chandigarh, trio to cover three cities of Punjab in a single day

Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, and Preity G Zinta have been receiving tremendous love and appreciation throughout their multi-city tour for Batwara 1947. The promotions have witnessed huge crowds turning up. Now, the team is all set to begin its Punjab promotions, and interestingly, the state shares a special connection with the film and its cast.

Sunny Deol has shared in his interviews that Punjab bore one of the biggest brunts of the Partition depicted in Batwara 1947. Hence, instead of opting for a conventional promotional stop in the state, he is embarking on a road trip across Punjab, where he will meet people from different walks of life, visit colleges, and explore the Partition Museum. Given Punjab’s significance to the story and the film, the state is undoubtedly one of the most important elements of the promotional campaign.

Sunny Deol will begin his road trip from Chandigarh, followed by stops in Mohali and Jalandhar, before finally concluding the journey in Amritsar. Moreover, Sunny Deol’s love for driving makes this road trip even more special, as it will also fulfil his desire to embark on a long drive across Punjab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Adding another interesting connection to the campaign, Punjab also shares a special bond with Preity G Zinta, who is the co-owner of the IPL (Indian Premier League) team Punjab Kings.

Set against the devastating backdrop of Partition, Batwara 1947 aims to be a deeply moving story that explores the human cost of division while celebrating compassion, hope and the enduring spirit of humanity.

Batwara 1947 has an ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Preity G Zinta to meet Partition survivors and visit the Partition Museum on their Punjab promotional journey for Batwara 1947

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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