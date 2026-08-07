Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty underwent a successful surgical procedure at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. According to sources, the actor is in a stable condition and is recovering well after doctors removed a metal plate that had been implanted following an earlier incident.

Mithun Chakraborty undergoes surgery in Kolkata; CM Suvendu Adhikari visits actor in hospital

The development prompted West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to visit the hospital and enquire about the actor's health.

Mithun Chakraborty undergoes procedure to remove metal plate

Hospital sources confirmed that Chakraborty underwent surgery to remove a metal plate that had been implanted after an earlier injury. The procedure was successful, and the actor remains under medical observation.

The veteran actor is said to be stable, with no complications reported following the surgery.

Chief Minister visits actor, wishes him a speedy recovery

Following the procedure, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared an update after visiting Chakraborty at the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু (@suvenduwb)

In a post on social media, he wrote, "Distinguished film actor and BJP central committee member Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to health issues. I visited the hospital today to see him. I spoke with him and enquired about his health condition. I pray to the Almighty God for his speedy recovery."

Apart from his film career, Mithun Chakraborty is a prominent BJP leader in West Bengal. He campaigned extensively for the party during the 2026 Assembly elections, which saw the BJP defeat the Trinamool Congress to form the state government.

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer 2.

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Myles Mantzaris; wedding date revealed

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.