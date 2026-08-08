Supriya Sule opens up on gender and leadership on Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her; says, “The higher you grow, the less gender should matter”

Member of Parliament Supriya Sule Ji opened up about gender equality, leadership, family and her experiences in public life during her appearance on actor and author Soha Ali Khan’s show All About Her. The episode also touched upon coalition politics, the Women’s Reservation Bill, the changing political landscape in India, the Nationalist Congress Party split and political differences within families.

Supriya Sule opens up on gender and leadership on Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her; says, “The higher you grow, the less gender should matter”

During the conversation, Soha asked Supriya about her views on women receiving consideration or reservation because of their gender. Reflecting on her upbringing, Supriya said she had grown up surrounded by strong and independent women and had never been made to feel that being a woman should limit her choices.

She said, “I think gender should not be the reason for any decision making, the higher you go. It has to be a man or a woman. How does it matter as you deliver?”

Supriya also spoke about the role men have played in supporting women and shaping her own understanding of equality. “The higher you grow in any field, the less gender should matter. It should be about whether you can deliver. I also believe we shouldn't always run men down,” she said.

She further cited historical examples, saying that several decisions that contributed to women's rights and opportunities were made possible by men. “Many of the decisions that shaped my life and women's rights in this country were made possible by men Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule championed women's education, and in my own life, my father made choices that ensured I never felt limited because I was a girl,” she added.

Supriya also recalled growing up with men who supported and respected women, saying those experiences influenced how she understands equality. She added that she has never viewed life as a competition with men.

Soha agreed with her perspective and said, “You're absolutely right. Not all men are bad. This show is called All About Her, but it is for both men and women. We simply believe that conversations around women are conversations that everyone should be a part of.”

Beyond politics, the episode also explored Supriya’s personal life, including her love for dance, thoughts on her daughter’s wedding, social media, fitness, discipline and leadership. The conversation offered insights into the experiences and values that have shaped her approach to public life and leadership.

Also Read : Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan reveal Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s marriage came as a surprise: “He was married when we were in school”

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