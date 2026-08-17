Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming eight-episode MX Original series Clean Up Company. Headlined by Amey Wagh, Vishal Jethwa and Ajitesh Gupta, the series combines crime, comedy and friendship against the backdrop of a lawless border town. Clean Up Company will stream for free from August 21, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video and on the MX Player Android app, now refreshed with a new identity as MX Player by Prime Video.

Clean Up Company Trailer: Amey Wagh, Vishal Jethwa and Ajitesh Gupta lead Prime Video crime comedy series

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by GSEAMS Production, Clean Up Company has been written and directed by Rohan Ghose, with Konarak Mukherjee as co-writer. The cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The series is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Kartick Nishandar and Arjun Singgh Baran.

The story revolves around three friends — Raju, Swapan and Goldie — whose lives take an unexpected turn after they find themselves helping a gangster dispose of dead bodies. What initially appears to be a one-off situation eventually becomes an unconventional business opportunity, prompting the trio to establish their own clean-up company.

The trailer introduces Saribgunj, a border town where gang rivalries, political influence and criminal networks shape everyday life. As Raju, Swapan and Goldie become increasingly involved in the business, their attempt to make money and eventually leave the town brings them into conflict with powerful gangsters.

Their growing troubles are further complicated by the presence of a determined IPS officer who begins investigating the criminal network operating in Saribgunj. As the three friends find themselves caught between competing forces, their business venture gradually turns into a dangerous game involving murder, deception and shifting loyalties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player by Prime Video (@mxbyprimevideo)



Sharing his thoughts on the series, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “At Prime Video, we are always looking for stories that not only have a strong hook, but also bring something unexpected to the experience, and Clean Up Company does exactly that. It takes a seemingly straightforward premise of three friends stumbling into the business of cleaning up crime scenes and places it within the unpredictable world of Saribgunj, where gang rivalries, political power, and survival collide. What makes the series particularly engaging is the way it balances the tension of a crime thriller with friendship and dark humor, brought to life by a terrific ensemble. We are excited to bring Clean Up Company to audiences and look forward to them discovering this unusual story on our service.”

Speaking about Clean Up Company, producers Kartick Nishandar and Arjun Singgh Baran, GSEAMS Productions, said “With Clean Up Company, we wanted to tell a story that is rooted in its world but still has a universal appeal. The story is a journey of three boys who fight for their survival and ambition. As a production house, we have always believed in finding stories that audiences want to watch and bringing them to life in a way that feels authentic. Clean Up Company is another step in that direction. It is a fast-paced, unpredictable story, but at its core, it is also about whether you can really escape the place and circumstances that have shaped you. We are extremely happy with the way the show has shaped up, and we hope our audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it with Jio Studios and Prime Video.”

Clean Up Company will premiere with all eight episodes on August 21, 2026. The series will be available for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, as well as across supported mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV.

Also Read: Vishal Jethwa bulks up for his role in Shakti Shalini: “Achieving peak fitness is never easy”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.