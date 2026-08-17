The Empire State Building illuminated its world-famous tower lights in green, white, and orange on Saturday, August 15, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Associations, marking this year’s India Day theme, “Harmony in Heritage,” which recognizes the shared traditions, values, and contributions connecting the Indian American community and the United States.

Adivi Sesh, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast join India’s Independence Day celebration at Empire State Building

Cast members of the popular Indian television show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, including Asit Kumarr Modi, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi, joined the special lighting ceremony and flipped the iconic light switch. Actor Adivi Sesh also participated in the celebration.

Following the ceremony, the group visited the Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience, recently named the #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. They also posed for photos from the building’s 86th Floor Observation Deck.

Also Read: Samay Raina shares joyful moment with Dilip Joshi, the iconic Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

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