Bhumi Satish Pednekkar was among the few Bollywood celebrities who volunteered to extend help and relief to flood-hit Assam. The actress, who was present in Assam from August 6-9, opened up about seeing the destruction first-hand, stating that it was very different from seeing it online. The actress had joined Bharat Disaster Relief Fund (BDRF) in extending relief to those affected.

Bhumi Pednekkar shares first-hand account of Assam floods: “What was left behind was heartbreaking”

“The volunteers had already been on the ground for almost 14 days by the time I reached, doing incredible work,” Bhumi shared and mentioned that she wanted to progress responsibly and contribute meaningfully without adding to the pressure of the local administration.

She recalls, “I’ve actually grown up in an environment where I’ve seen my family do a lot of relief work. From a very young age, we were taught to give back. I have so many memories from my childhood when we were sent to collect as much as we could, going from colony to colony, door to door, collecting donations and sending them to organisations that were doing relief. So, over the years, that naturally became a part of who I am. It wasn’t something I consciously decided to start doing one day; it was something I grew up seeing and participating in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) (@bdrf_official)

Recalling the situation of villages in Sivasagar and Jorhat, she continues, “In several villages, the water had still not receded. In places where it had, what was left behind was heartbreaking... homes filled with muck, sand and debris, and families who had essentially lost everything they owned. I remember thinking, how does one even begin to rebuild a life from here?”

At times when actors are mostly questioned about their contributions to concerning situations, Bhumi Pednekkar’s active involvement proves otherwise.

Also Read: Neha Bhasin calls out Bhumi Pednekar for focusing on protest language instead of Police action: “Gooda nahi hai toh chup rehna best hai behen”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.