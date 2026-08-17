There is something particularly satisfying about a celebrity outfit that tells you exactly where its references come from without looking like a costume. Sobhita Dhulipala’s latest sari moment does just that. Dressed in a vivid sindoori orange Arpita Mehta sari, the actor has taken cues from the unmistakable visual language of old-school Bollywood, but filtered them through a distinctly contemporary silhouette.

Sobhita Dhulipala takes the Mumtaz sari trend up a notch with THIS Rs 2.15 lakh look!

Sobhita herself offered a rather charming explanation for the look. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Inspired by orange wala tang, inspired by that Pinterest photo of Mumtaz in the Mumtaz saree, inspired by the setting Sun, inspired by last night’s gaajar halwa in the fridge, inspired by sasuraal genda phool.”

The references may be playful, but the styling is remarkably considered.

The colour does most of the talking

The first thing that catches the eye is the sari’s saturated orange hue. It sits somewhere between sindoori and sunset orange, a colour that has historically worked beautifully with Indian occasionwear because it carries warmth without relying on conventional bridal reds.

Here, the colour is allowed to remain the dominant element. The sari comes with small silver-toned motifs scattered across the sheer georgette, while the ornate rose-gold embroidered border adds definition to the otherwise fluid fabric.

The result is interesting because the sari does not depend on heavy embellishment across its entire surface. The contrast between the relatively light body and the elaborate border gives the outfit visual movement.

A Mumtaz reference without becoming a recreation

The most obvious fashion reference is, of course, Mumtaz's iconic orange sari look from Brahmachari. Sobhita even acknowledges it herself. But rather than attempting to recreate the famous tightly pleated, body-conscious drape, this look takes the idea and loosens it.

The sari's tiered construction gives the lower half a slightly more sculptural quality, while the georgette keeps the overall silhouette fluid. The embroidered border follows the movement of the drape, creating a defined outline without making the outfit appear rigid.

That distinction matters. Retro Bollywood references are everywhere in contemporary Indian fashion, but the more interesting interpretations tend to borrow an element rather than reproduce an entire look. Sobhita's sari feels like a nod to the era rather than an exercise in nostalgia.

The blouse brings the drama

The blouse is where much of the outfit's traditional richness comes through. Covered in dense rose-gold embroidery, it provides a heavier counterpoint to the comparatively delicate sari.

The proportions also work in its favour. Because the sari itself is relatively fluid, the heavily embroidered blouse gives the upper half enough visual weight. The ornate border around the sleeves and neckline further connects the blouse to the sari rather than allowing it to appear like a separate piece.

It is a familiar Indian occasionwear formula, but the intense orange palette prevents it from feeling predictable.

The jewellery keeps the retro mood alive

Sobhita's jewellery is deliberately maximal. The large chandelier-style earrings feature coloured stones, including green and pink accents, and extend well below the earlobe. She pairs them with stacked traditional bangles, allowing the jewellery to occupy the same visual space as the embroidery without competing with it completely.

The styling is particularly effective because there is no obvious attempt to modernise the outfit through minimal jewellery. Instead, Sobhita leans into the maximalism of the sari, which makes the old-Bollywood reference feel more convincing.

Her hair is pulled back into a neat, swept-back style, keeping the face and earrings exposed. The makeup remains polished and relatively warm, with defined eyes, softly sculpted skin and a muted nude lip. A visible streak of sindoor adds another traditional detail to the styling.

Sobhita’s version of nostalgia

What makes this outfit more interesting than a straightforward celebrity sari appearance is the way Sobhita has framed it herself. Her caption jumps from Mumtaz to a setting sun, from gaajar halwa to Sasural Genda Phool. It is deliberately unserious, and that playfulness prevents the look from becoming overly precious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

The sari is by Arpita Mehta and is described as the Sindoori & Rose Gold Hand Embroidered Tiered Sari Set, crafted in georgette and priced at Rs 2.15 lakh. But beyond the price tag, its appeal lies in how many familiar Indian visual references it manages to hold together: the orange of a setting sun, the glamour of classic Hindi cinema, the ornamentation of occasionwear and the easy theatricality of a sari.

Sobhita's styling does not try to make the sari look Western, minimalist or deliberately understated. It lets the Indian-ness of the garment remain central, while the silhouette keeps it firmly in the present. And perhaps that is why the Mumtaz reference works so well here: it is recognisable, but it does not overwhelm the person wearing it.

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