Singer Neha Bhasin has publicly criticised actor Bhumi Pednekar over her recent comments on the language used by protesters during the CJP-led NEET-UG 2026 demonstrations. Bhumi's statement, which urged young protesters to avoid using abusive language while expressing their anger, had already sparked widespread debate on social media. Many users argued that the actor focused on the protesters' choice of words instead of addressing the alleged police action during the demonstrations.

Neha Bhasin calls out Bhumi Pednekar for focusing on protest language instead of Police action: “Gooda nahi hai toh chup rehna best hai behen”

The controversy stems from Bhumi's Instagram video, where she expressed concern over videos showing protesters using offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasising the importance of maintaining respect, she said, “Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”

She further added, “Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

However, Bhumi's remarks drew criticism from several social media users, who questioned why she did not address the reported use of force against students during the July 20 Sansad March. Videos circulating online allegedly showed protesters being lathi-charged, tear-gassed and assaulted by police personnel, prompting demands for accountability.

Joining the criticism, Neha Bhasin shared a strongly worded post questioning the silence over the alleged police conduct. She wrote, “I would have really respected our dear PM more if there was calling out of police for openly, inappropriately touching women during the protests as he is offended by the use of gaalis. He himself said these are kids. But the police is appointed to protect and abide by the law. So why is there no accountability there.”

The singer also took a direct dig at Bhumi, stating, “Bhumi Pednekar Lock Upp pe bhi scripted thi aur protests ko lekar bhi. Gooda nahi hai toh chup rehna best hai behen (She was scripted in Lock Upp and also about the protests. Sometimes its best to keep your mouth shut)."

Bhumi had recently appeared as Janta Ki Awaz alongside Huma Qureshi in the Judgment Day episode of Lock Upp, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), thousands of students gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding reforms in the education system and the resignation of the Education Minister following several student suicides. Although Dharmendra Pradhan later resigned, protesters have continued to press for broader reforms. The demonstrations intensified after the July 20 march towards Parliament, when videos purportedly showing police using batons, tear gas and physical force against protesters surfaced online, triggering widespread outrage.

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