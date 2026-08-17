Before turning into one of the steadier box office performers this year, Awarapan 2 had to clear a tougher hurdle first – getting a distributor on board at all. Producer Vishesh Bhatt has revealed that no distributor initially came forward to buy the Emraan Hashmi starrer, leaving the makers to fund the project themselves.

Vishesh Bhatt reveals Awarapan 2 struggled to find distributors before release

Speaking to Zoom ahead of the film’s release, Bhatt said, “Awarapan 2 is not a cash grab film.” He added that distributors only began showing interest once the film was complete, well after the makers had already committed their own money to it.

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2007 original opened in theatres on August 14 and crossed Rs 50 crores within two days, even as it clashed with Sunny Deol starrer Batwara 1947 at the box office. The film has since collected a mammoth Rs. 81.50 crores in its first weekend.

Bhatt also urged audiences to keep supporting such films in theatres, noting that box office response is what signals demand for stories in the Awarapan mould.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 brings Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, the character he played in the 2007 original, which underperformed on release but went on to build a cult following. The sequel picks up after Shivam survives six bullets and later rescues a baby named Aliyah, only to discover she has been pulled into a child trafficking network. He then infiltrates a gang in Bangkok to save her, setting the story in motion.

The sequel has already surpassed the final theatrical hauls of several earlier Hashmi films.

Also Read: Vishesh Bhatt remembers KK during Awarapan 2 Instagram Live; says, “KK will always be missed”

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