Alia Bhatt reveals her go-to room dining orders: “I really like hotel sandwiches. They come with French fries…”

Alia Bhatt has revealed some of her favourite room dining orders during a fun interaction with Esquire India. The actor opened up about the food she likes to order while staying at hotels, sharing that her choices range from simple sandwiches with fries to a more elaborate Indian meal.

Alia Bhatt reveals her go-to room dining orders: “I really like hotel sandwiches. They come with French fries…”

Talking about her preferred hotel room dining options, Alia said she particularly enjoys hotel sandwiches. She explained that she likes them with French fries and prefers to customise them with a combination of condiments.

“I really like hotel sandwiches. They come with French fries. And then I ask for mustard and mayo and ketchup. So the sandwiches are always nice, like different kind of sandwiches,” Alia said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esquire India (@esquireindia)

The actor also shared her order when she is in the mood for a more traditional Indian meal. Her go-to spread includes dal makhani, rice and butter chicken, along with accompaniments such as achar and papad. She also makes sure that raita is included with the meal. “Dal makhani, rice, butter chicken, Achar, papad bhi dena sath mei Raita mat bhulna,” she added.

Alia’s food choices reflect a mix of familiar comfort food and classic hotel dining favourites. While sandwiches with fries are among her preferred quick and easy options, her Indian meal order includes several dishes commonly associated with a hearty spread. Her candid response came during the fun session with Esquire India, where she spoke about her personal preferences.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Alpha, which also starred Sharvari. She will next be seen in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

Also Read : Kroll Celebrity Valuation 2025: Alia Bhatt emerges as India’s top-ranked female star with USD 93.9 million brand value; secures No. 6 in the list

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.