Speaking about her performance in Gram Chikitsalay, Akansha shared Sharan Sharma's heartfelt praise and said the series helped her break away from industry perceptions.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is enjoying a memorable phase in both her personal and professional life. Just ten days after marrying filmmaker Sharan Sharma, the actor has opened up about the role her husband plays in helping her stay grounded, revealing that his honest and critical feedback has become an important part of her creative journey.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor says husband Sharan Sharma’s ‘tough love’ keeps her grounded: “He is very critical”

Although the couple prefers to keep their personal and professional lives separate, Akansha shared that Sharma is always the first person she turns to whenever she completes a project. According to the actor, his opinions are candid and constructive, something she deeply values.

Speaking about his reaction to her recent performance in Gram Chikitsalay, Akansha said, “He is very critical. It comes from a place of tough love. After watching Gram Chikitsalay, he hugged me and said that I looked like I belonged in that world.”

The compliment held special significance for her, who portrays a rural doctor in the slice-of-life drama. She admitted that taking up the project was a conscious decision aimed at breaking away from the image people had formed about her. The actor explained that she wanted to explore a completely different space and become a part of The Viral Fever's storytelling style.

Reflecting on her decision to join the series, Akansha said, "I wanted to be part of TVF's [The Viral Fever] storytelling and world-building. A lot of people couldn't see how I would fit into this world, so I was keen on showing a different side of me."

Over the years, Akansha has often been the subject of discussions regarding her close friendship with Alia Bhatt and her connections within the film industry. However, the actor remains unfazed by such opinions and believes that her work will ultimately speak for itself.

Addressing the perception surrounding her career, she stated, "People are allowed to have their opinions. Time will tell. Till then, I want to do good work."

With Gram Chikitsalay, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor hopes to showcase her versatility as an actor while continuing to focus on meaningful performances. As she begins a new chapter in her married life with Sharan Sharma, she appears equally determined to let her work define her journey in the industry.

Also Read : Akansha Ranjan stuns in Manish Malhotra crystal lehenga, shares photos from cocktail night

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